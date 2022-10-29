Gangster held with five pistols, 15 live rounds

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 28

The police arrested a gangster with five pistols and 15 live rounds near Bhuru Chowk at Kharar here today.

The suspect was identified as Hoshiarpur resident Paramjit Singh, alias Pamma, 38. The suspect, an associate of gangsters Dilpreet Singh, alias Baba, and Jaspal Singh, alias Jassi, since 2014, was held with a luxury car. A case under the Arms Act has been registered against him at the Kharar City police station.

The police said Pamma had at least 18 criminal cases registered against him at various police stations of the state.

SSP Vivek S Soni said, “The gang was in the process of assembling weapons to launch an attack on a rival gang member. The suspect will be produced in a court and his police remand will be sought. Further investigation in the case is in progress.”