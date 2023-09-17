Gangster in four-day Panchkula police remand

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, Septemer 16

The Panchkula crime branch today brought gangster Bhupi Rana on production warrant from the Nabha jail.

A few days ago, seven country-made pistols, seven cartridges and Rs 72,000 were seized from a member of the gang, identified as Vikrant, alias Chintu, a resident of Barwala village in Panchkula district.

Bhupi Rana was produced in the District Courts today. The court remanded him in four-day police custody.

