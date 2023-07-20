Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's aide held

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 19

The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Mohali, today arrested a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who was making threat calls and demanding extortion from affluent persons in Mohali, Chandigarh and adjoining areas.

The suspect, identified as Kashmir Singh, alias Bobby Shooter (24), a resident of Ghangroli village in Patiala, was working as a taxi driver. The police recovered a country-made pistol along with two live cartridges from him.

Following several reports of extortion attempts and threatening phone calls made by an individual claiming affiliation with the Bishnoi gang, the police conducted a comprehensive investigation. With the assistance of intelligence gathering, they apprehended Bobby from Khanna, the police said.

The suspect used to make extortion and threat calls to affluent persons, including the owners of night clubs and bars in Chandigarh, Mohali and other adjoining areas.

A case was already registered against him under Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act at the SSOC police station, Mohali, on June 24.

