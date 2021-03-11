Gangster Monu Rana, nephew booked for extortion

Tribune News Service

Ambala, August 18

The Ambala police have booked gangster Monu Rana and his nephew Yuvraj Singh for extortion.

Monu is lodged in the Kurukshetra jail. He will now be brought on a production warrant in connection with the extortion case registered at the Mullana police station.

In his complaint to the police, Ravi Kashyap, a resident of Ambala Cantonment, stated that he worked as a caretaker of a parking lot at a university in Mullana.

“On August 13, I received a WhatsApp call and the caller identified himself as Monu Rana. He said you are running a parking lot at the university and demanded Rs 20,000 per month as extortion, or else he would kill me. Monu said he would send his nephew Yuvraj to collect the money. Later in the day, Yuvraj came to the parking lot with his two accomplices and demanded Rs 20,000,” the complainant stated.

Ravi further stated that after he refused to pay the extortion money, Yuvraj threatened that if he did not pay the money, they would kill him.

“While leaving, they said they would return after two-three days and shoot me if the money was not arranged,” Ravi stated in his complaint.

A case has been registered under Sections 34, 386 and 506 of the IPC.

Mullana SHO Surender Singh said, “Monu Rana will be brought on a production warrant from the Kurukshetra jail. Yuvraj also has a criminal history. Raids are being conducted to nab him.”