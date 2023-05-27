Gangster Nehra produced in local court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 26

Gangster Sampat Nehra was produced before a local court today for hearing in various cases registered against him here. The Punjab Police brought the accused before the court in tight security.

One of the cases was registered against the accused on a complaint filed by a local businessman in 2019 at the Sector 3 police station. The complainant alleged that he got a call from Nehra, who demanded money from him. Raman Sihag and Neeraj Sansaniwal, advocates appearing for the accused, filed the discharge application in the extortion case. They argued that the accused was falsely implicated in the case.

Another case was registered against him for allegedly threatening a witness of a case. The third case was registered in 2016.