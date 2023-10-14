Gangster shot at in Baltana encounter

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 13

The district police got a major success when they caught one of the gangsters, Gagandeep Singh, alias Rajan, who was the main accused in the October 10 murder of a scrap dealer’s employee, after a brief encounter at Baltana, Zirakpur, today.

A police team, led by Zirakpur DSP Bikram Singh Brar, went to arrest Rajan. He opened fire at the police. In the retaliatory fire, he was shot in the leg. However, two accused escaped.

Amandeep Singh Brar, SP (Investigation), said the Zirakpur police had received information about the whereabouts of the three assailants who murdered the scrap dealer’s employee. DSP Brar, along with a team of police officials, cornered the three gangsters in Baltana. “They were asked to surrender by the police. However, they opened fire at the team.

A bullet hit the police vehicle. The police retaliated and managed to nab their leader Rajan.

He suffered a gunshot wound in the right leg. The police recovered one .315-bore countrymade pistol and cartridges from him,” said the officer.

“Two gangsters managed to escape by running towards the forest area behind a hotel in Zirakpur,” said the SP.

On October 10, a group of 10 persons had attacked a scrap dealer, Chotu, and his two employees, Ajay and Santosh Kumar, at Harmilap Nagar.

Santosh suffered a bullet wound and died at the GMCH, Sector 32.

Meanwhile, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav also shared the details of the encounter on social media platforms.

