Garbage crisis spirals in Mohali amid sanitation workers’ strike

With heaps of garbage lying uncollected for days and mounds growing higher by the day in Mohali, Kharar and Zirakpur, the sanitation situation is going from bad to worse during the rainy season. It is the third week of a statewide strike by sanitation workers in support of their demands.

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Residents in Balongi said garbage is not being cleared regularly, forcing people to dump their waste in open areas. Kamlesh, a resident of Ekta Colony, Balongi, said, “My house is near an open plot and people throw their household waste there. The garbage collectors are not coming daily and, as a result, people have no choice but to dump their trash in empty plots. Because of this, there is a foul smell, and we cannot even open our doors and windows.”

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Manpreet Kaur said, “The garbage collector sometimes comes after a week, sometimes after 15 days, and sometimes does not come for a whole month. They charge around Rs 100 to Rs 150 per month per household. Because of this, people are forced to throw their trash in open areas.”

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Prabhjot Kaur, a homemaker in Mohali, said, “The situation gets worse during the rainy season. Authorities should ensure regular waste collection and install proper garbage bins.”

Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh today appealed to aggrieved groups to resolve issues through dialogue rather than strikes and urged the immediate restoration of public sanitation services across the region.

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Mohali Mayor Sarabjeet Singh Samana is currently out of country but Senior Deputy Mayor of Municipal Corporation Mohali Rajinder Prashad Sharma, Deputy Mayor Harpal Singh Channa were present.

Addressing a press conference here today, Kulwant Singh said the Punjab Government had doubled the monthly salary of sanitation workers from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000. Furthermore, the state had taken concrete steps to eliminate the exploitative contractual (thekedari) system in favour of direct government engagement and had established a clear pathway for the regularisation of contractual employees who had completed three or more years of service.

Acknowledging that certain groups of workers remain on strike, he made a direct appeal to union leaders and personnel to return to work and avoid political exploitation by opposition parties. He reiterated that the AAP government had consistently resolved grievances, including those of PSPCL employees, health clinic workers and MGNREGA staff, through open and constructive dialogue. Requesting sanitation workers to prioritise public health and municipal cleanliness, the MLA assured them that all legitimate and reasonable demands would be addressed swiftly through direct talks with government representatives.