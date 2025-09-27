DT
Garbage dumping controversy: Chandigarh MC suspends two officials

The opposition parties alleged that municipal authorities were forced to spread garbage on a Sector 22 road to create a photo opportunity for Union Minister Khattar

Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:51 PM Sep 27, 2025 IST
The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has suspended two sanitation officials, Chief Sanitary Inspector Kulbir Singh and Inspector Sukh Prakash Sharma, for dereliction of duty during a function attended by Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, on September 25 at Chandigarh. As part of the “Swachhata Hi Seva 2025” campaign, Khattar cleaned streets with brooms in Sector 22-D Market here along with the officers. However, controversy arose soon after the event when a video went viral on social media showing sanitation workers littering the Sector 22 market the night before the programme.

The opposition parties, including the Chandigarh Congress, alleged that local municipal authorities were forced to spread garbage on a Sector 22 road to create a photo opportunity for the Union Minister. They claimed that BJP leaders do nothing concrete on the ground but only manage events to get their photos published in the media. As soon as the video went viral, Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar ordered an investigation into the matter. After the investigation, Chief Sanitary Inspector Kulbir Singh and Inspector Sukh Prakash Sharma were found guilty of dereliction of duty and suspended.

The suspension order states, “Kulbir Singh and Sukh Prakash Sharma are placed under suspension with immediate effect on account of dereliction of duty during the function of the Union Minister, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, held on September 25, 2025. Both officials are hereby ordered to report to the MOH (Medical Officer of Health) office during the suspension period.”

Chandigarh Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla said the action was taken due to negligence on the part of the employees, which damaged the corporation’s image.

