Garbage piles up across Panchkula as sanitation workers' strike enters 3rd week

Garbage continued to pile up across Panchkula as the indefinite strike by sanitation workers entered its third week, with the Municipal Corporation (MC) turning to market associations for help in managing cleanliness amid the disruption.

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The strike, which began on August 6, was extended indefinitely after workers expressed dissatisfaction with the state government’s assurances. Garbage has since accumulated at several locations, including Kalka, where recent rain worsened the stench from uncollected waste. Striking workers also protested against employees of a private waste-collection contractor engaged by the MC to fill the gap.

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Amid the strike, Municipal Commissioner Vinay Kumar on Wednesday held a dialogue with representatives of market associations to discuss measures for maintaining cleanliness in commercial areas. It was mutually agreed that shopkeepers and vendors will mandatorily keep dustbins at their establishments and hand over waste only to the Municipal Corporation’s door-to-door collection agency, with no dumping at common places.

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Market associations also agreed to arrange regular sweeping of market areas at their own level. In recognition of this, the MC will place before its next House meeting a proposal to consider a reduction in garbage collection charges applicable to market associations.

Kumar said the initiative reflects the Corporation’s effort to work in partnership with citizens and stakeholders rather than relying solely on municipal manpower, adding that it would also allow available sanitation staff to be deployed more effectively in residential areas.

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“Clean markets, cleaner neighbourhoods and a better city can be achieved when the Municipal Corporation and citizens work together with a shared sense of responsibility,” Kumar said, while emphasising field-level monitoring and stakeholder coordination to minimise the impact of the strike on residents.

The Municipal Corporation said it would continue to engage with market associations and other stakeholders to develop sustainable, citizen-participative solutions for sanitation across Panchkula.

Meanwhile, the local residents and several welfare associations have expressed serious apprehensions of any epidemic in the wake of insanitary conditions across the city.