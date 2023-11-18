Garbage raises a stink in Kharar

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 17

The New Sunny Enclave area in Kharar has been strewn with heaps of garbage for a week.

Residents rue that more and more trash has been piling up along the roads in the area with each passing day. Residents complain that neither the Mohali Municipal Corporation nor the Kharar Municipal Council picks up waste from the area.

“Tractor trolleys and dumper trucks can be seen dumping garbage here in the evening,” a local said. With mounds of garbage growing bigger by the day, a row has broken out over who dumps the garbage here and who is responsible for collecting it.

