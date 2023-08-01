Garbage raises a stink in Mohali’s Sector 80

Mohali, July 31

Heaps of garbage piled up in Sector 80 have added to the woes of the area residents. According to some locals, stray dogs and cattle often spread the muck all over the place, resulting in health hazards.

“When the roads are left inundated in the aftermath of a downpour, piles of trash can be seen floating around in the rainwater. The stench of garbage hangs in the vicinity all day. Mosquitoes and flies hover over the litter, raising the risk of the spread of infections,” rued Rajesh Chadha, a local resident.

“It is unfortunate that there is no wall to keep out the residents of Mouli Baidwan village, which borders the sector, as some of them often graze their cattle in our vicinity,” lamented another resident, Kaur Singh.

