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Home / Chandigarh / Garvita, Parth emerge U-15 champions at Chandigarh State TT Championships

Garvita, Parth emerge U-15 champions at Chandigarh State TT Championships

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:01 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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A player in action during the 39th Chandigarh State Table Tennis Championships, organised by the Chandigarh Table Tennis Association, at the Sports Complex, Sector 50, Chandigarh.
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Garvita of Gurukul Global School, Mani Majra, and Parth Malhotra of Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, won the girls' and boys' U-15 titles, respectively, on the concluding day of the 39th UTT Chandigarh State Table Tennis Championships at the Sector 50 Sports Complex.

Garvita registered an easy 11-5 11-7 11-7 victory over her schoolmate Trishi Surana, while Malhotra defeated Ekampreet Singh 11-7 11-9 5-11 11-7 to claim the boys' title.

In the girls' semifinals, Garvita defeated Avni Gupta 11-4 8-11 11-7 11-7, while Trishi got the better of Bhavisha 11-8 11-6 11-7. Earlier, Garvita had beaten Tisha 12-10 11-6 11-9, Avni defeated Priyanshi Jangra 11-7 11-6 11-6, Bhavisha overcame Idhika Bansal 14-16 11-6 12-10 11-7, and Trishi edged past Mishita 4-11 11-7 11-8 9-11 11-6 in the quarterfinals.

In the boys' semifinals, Malhotra defeated Mehtab Saini 11-5 5-11 15-13 11-6, while Ekampreet overcame Arpit Bhatia 10-12 11-13 11-4 16-14 11-9. In the quarterfinals, Malhotra beat Mehul Chhabra 11-5 9-11 11-8 13-11, Saini defeated Ansh Bharti 11-9 11-9 5-11 11-4, Bhatia overcame Ashwith Rajoo 11-7 11-3 12-10, and Ekampreet beat Hetaksh Goyal 12-14 11-4 11-9 11-4.

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Kataria assures support for hosting Senior National TT meet\B

Governor of Punjab and UT Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria distributed prizes and appreciated the young sporting talent of Chandigarh. He assured the Chandigarh Table Tennis Association of support in developing infrastructure for hosting the upcoming Senior National Table Tennis Championship.

Congratulating the association on organising the championship for the 39th consecutive year, Kataria said around Rs 36 crore had been provided to sportspersons through scholarships and cash awards under the sports policy. He also highlighted the Olympic Values Education Programme, under which around 41,750 students from 108 government schools were benefiting from the school volleyball programme.

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Association president Anup Gupta said Chandigarh had been allotted the 88th Senior National Table Tennis Championships-2026, proposed to be held in March 2027 at the Table Tennis Hall, Sports Complex, Sector 50. The event will be hosted in Chandigarh for the first time. He said 20-24 tables would be required at the venue. Kataria assured that the necessary infrastructure and arrangements would be provided.

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