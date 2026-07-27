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Home / Chandigarh / Gavish wins U-14 TT title at CBSE meet

Gavish wins U-14 TT title at CBSE meet

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Deepankar Sharda
Mohali, Updated At : 01:31 AM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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Gavish of Gillco International School, Kharar, clinched the boys’ under-14 title, while Dhriti of Army Public School, Patiala, emerged victorious in the girls’ category on the concluding day of the CBSE Cluster XVII Table Tennis Tournament, hosted by St Soldier International Convent School, Phase 7, Mohali.

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Mehtab of Gillco International School, Kharar, won the the boys’ under-17 championship, whereas Paramroop of Budha Dal Public School, Patiala, claimed the girls’ title. Diya Rawat of St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali, claimed the second position. In the girls’ under-19 category, Aanya of Learning Path School, Mohali, was crowned champion.

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In the team event, Gillco School defeated the Learning Path team to claim the gold medal in the boys’ U-14 category, while Manav Rachna International School, Mohali, claimed the third position. Gillco International School, Mohali, won the girls’ U-14 final against Learning Path School. Gillco International School also won the boys’ U-17 gold medal by defeating Learning Path School, Mohali. Ryaan International School and Manav Mangal School claimed the joint third position.

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The girls’ U-17 team of Gillco School defeated St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali, to win the gold medal. Vidya Valley School, Mohali, and Learning Path School shared the third position. Learning Path School won the boys’ U-19 gold medal by defeating Gillco International School. Buddha Dal Public School, Patiala, shared the third spot with Manav Mangal School, Mohali.

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