Gen-Z raises voice against drugs at Sector 17 in Chandigarh

Thousands of youngsters gathered at Sector 17 on Sunday to raise their voice against drug abuse and took a pledge to stay away from drugs.

The event was organised as part of the campaign launched by Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria to make Chandigarh drug-free by September 30. The police and administration, along with social workers, are conducting awareness activities as part of the campaign.

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Himachal Pradesh Naati artist Kuldeep Sharma also participated in the event and urged the youth to speak out against drug abuse.

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Social worker Sanjeev Rana said creating awareness among youngsters was essential to tackle the drug problem in society. He said he had been participating in awareness programmes at schools, colleges and other events across the city for the past month, urging youngsters to stay away from drugs.

Rana said drug abuse had affected many families and had a wider impact on society. He said he would continue efforts to make Chandigarh’s youth aware of the harmful effects of drugs. Several political and social leaders were also present at the event.