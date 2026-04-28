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Home / Chandigarh / Gender studies webinar held at Panjab University, Chandigarh

Gender studies webinar held at Panjab University, Chandigarh

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:11 AM Apr 28, 2026 IST
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Panjab University Centre for Social Work (CSW) organised a webinar on “Interface of Social Work with Gender Studies”.

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The event was held under the guidance of chairperson Monica Munjial Singh and faculty member Gaurav Gaur.

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Centre for Women’s Studies and Development chairperson Rajesh Kumar Chander delivered the keynote address. He traced the historical evolution of social work in relation to gender studies.

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Chander highlighted the role of gender perspectives in shaping social work practices and policy frameworks. Addressing current concerns, he discussed violence against women and its consequences. He highlighted the need for gender-sensitive approaches within social work to respond to the challenges.

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