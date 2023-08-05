Gender test: Ambala team seals Bijnor hospital

Tribune News Service

Ambala, August 4

Three days after busting a sex determination test racket after conducting a raid in Uttar Pradesh, a team of the Health Department from Ambala today sealed the hospital where the test was conducted.

As per information, the team today reached City Hospital in Nehtaur town of Bijnor district, where the ultrasound was conducted on a decoy pregnant woman, for further investigation.

The team found that the ultrasound was performed using an already sealed machine. The test was performed by a woman, identified as Rinki, and the CCTV footage also confirmed the presence of the decoy pregnant lady at the hospital.

On Tuesday, a raid was conducted and two touts were nabbed. Two more persons were arrested in connection with the racket a day later.

Balwinder Kaur, nodal officer for PCPNDT Act, said the hospital had been sealed and further proceedings were on. A fresh FIR would be lodged against Rinki as she was not a licensed practitioner and she broke the seal of the sealed ultrasound machine. Action would also be taken against the doctor, who was running the hospital, for negligence in implementation of the PCPNDT Act.

#Ambala