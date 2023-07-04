Gender test racket busted in Naraingarh, 3 held, one flees

Tribune News Service

Ambala, July 3

A joint team of health officials from Kurukshetra and Ambala busted a sex-determination test racket and nabbed three persons after conducting a raid at a house in Naraingarh here today.

The suspects were identified as Nirmal Kumar, Gurmail and Neelam Rani. Their accomplice Purshottam had managed to escape before the team could reach.

Sources said acting on a tip-off, a decoy woman was arranged and a deal was fixed at Rs 30,000. The team followed the decoy. The woman was taken to Neelam’s house on a two-wheeler where Pushottam performed the test.

The team raided the house from where an medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) kit and surgical equipment were recovered. Neelam claimed that the kit and equipment belonged to Purshottam, who had performed the test with the help of a portable machine.

Ramesh Sabharwal, deputy civil surgeon, Kurukshetra, and nodal officer for PCPNDT Act, said, “The three suspects have been handed over to the Naraingarh police. Purshottam had already escaped with money. Further investigation is being done by the police.”