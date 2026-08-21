George Mason university names centre after Chandigarh-born entrepreneur

Chandigarh-born entrepreneur and CEO of Mohali-based 22nd Century Technologies, Anil Sharma, along with his wife, Anupama Sharma, has been honoured by George Mason University, which has named its Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship the “Anil and Anupama Sharma Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship.”

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George Mason University is a leading public research university in Virginia, recognised for its strengths in innovation, technology, entrepreneurship, public policy and research, a press release issued here said.

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An alumnus of Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Sharma began his professional career with the National Informatics Centre (NIC) in Chandigarh. From 1989 to 1997, he served as a District Informatics Officer and Systems Analyst. He became Chandigarh’s first District Informatics Officer and played a pioneering role in establishing the NIC district office and introducing IT systems across government departments.

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His early work with government departments in Punjab and Chandigarh contributed to the development of technology-enabled governance in the region. Decades later, that technology-driven vision evolved into a global entrepreneurial journey in the United States.

The newly named Anil and Anupama Sharma Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship will serve as a hub bringing together students, faculty, entrepreneurs and business partners. It will foster innovation, encourage new ideas and promote entrepreneurial leadership.