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Home / Chandigarh / 'Geri route’ nuisance outside Chandigarh's MCM DAV College: Human rights panel takes notice

'Geri route’ nuisance outside Chandigarh's MCM DAV College: Human rights panel takes notice

Punjab State Human Rights Commission directs SSP to submit detailed report a week before next hearing; stresses need for safe, orderly public spaces around educational institutions

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:17 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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MCM DAV College in Sector 36, Chandigarh. Tribune photo
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The Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) has taken notice of alleged nuisance and safety concerns arising from the “geri route” outside MCM DAV College, Sector 36A, particularly after college hours.

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The Commission bench, headed by chairperson Justice Sant Parkash and comprising member Justice Gurbir Singh, took cognisance of a complaint filed by Kulbir Singh Rana, a resident of Sector 36A, alleging traffic obstruction, reckless and slow driving by unidentified male drivers, and the gathering of groups of students outside the college.

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The complaint further alleged incidents of quarrelling, eve-teasing, sarcastic and objectionable comments, and unauthorised recording of girl students, besides disturbances reportedly continuing during late hours, causing inconvenience and concern among local residents.

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The complainant also referred to a fight between two groups outside the college gate on August 6, following which the PCR was reportedly called at around 2.35 pm.

Taking the matter seriously, the Commission has directed that the complaint be sent to the Chandigarh SSP for a detailed report, to be submitted one week before the next date of hearing.

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The complainant has sought regular police presence in the area, establishment of a police beat office near the Verka booth, and installation of appropriate traffic-checking points to regulate vehicle movement and prevent incidents of harassment, nuisance and disturbance.

The Commission emphasised that public spaces around educational institutions must remain safe and orderly, particularly for students and women, and that appropriate preventive measures are essential to ensure traffic congestion, harassment or unlawful activities do not become a recurring source of fear and inconvenience for students and residents.

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