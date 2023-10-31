Get correction in voter list by Dec 9, says DC

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 30

Following instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), claims and objections of voters of the Kalka and Panchkula Assembly constituencies will be taken up till December 9.

Persons who are 18 years of age or more as on January 1, 2024, can register their names in the voters’ list.

Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Sushil Sarwan said the entries recorded in the voters’ list could be corrected and the name transfer could also be done from one polling station to another under the Assembly constituency, for which the eligible person had to enter the new name in the voters’ list.

He said if the name of a voter had been removed from the voters’ list for any reason and the voter was present at his place, he could get his name included in the voter list by filling form number 6 by December 9. He said any form could also apply online through NVSP, VHA app issued by the Election Commission.

