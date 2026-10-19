Get food tested for Rs 20 as mobile lab visits Panchkula markets

Residents and shopkeepers in Panchkula can get their food items tested for quality for just Rs 20, with a mobile food testing laboratory scheduled to visit markets across the district from October 21 to 30. The test results will be available within 15 to 20 minutes.

Dr Azad Singh, Designated Officer, Food and Drugs Administration Department, Panchkula, said the facility aimed to raise awareness about food safety and help people assess the quality of commonly consumed food products.

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The mobile laboratory will test milk and dairy products, sweets, edible oils, rice, spices, fruit juices and other food items. Residents and shopkeepers can avail themselves of the facility at designated locations on the scheduled dates.

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The testing van will visit Sector 6 Market on October 21, Sector 10 Market on October 22, Sector 20 Market on October 23, Kalka Market on October 27, Pinjore Market on October 28, Barwala Market on October 29 and Raipur Rani Market on October 30.

Dr Azad Singh urged residents and shopkeepers to make use of the facility to improve awareness of food quality and safety.