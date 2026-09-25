Get yellow fever jab only at govt-authorised centres: Mohali health dept warns against private hospitals

The district health department has informed residents that the facility for yellow fever vaccination in Punjab is available at Civil Hospital, Mohali, and AIIMS, Bathinda, which are Government of India-authorised centres, while the yellow fever vaccination facility at private hospitals is not authorised by the Government.

Civil Surgeon Dr Sangeeta Jain and District Immunisation Officer Dr Girish Dogra, who is the nodal officer for yellow fever vaccination, said that people requiring the vaccine, particularly those travelling to yellow fever endemic countries, should get it only from Government of India-authorised vaccination centres.

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The health officials said yellow fever vaccination is administered at Civil Hospital, Mohali every Monday, Tuesday and Friday. Travellers coming to the hospital for vaccination should bring their original passport, photocopies and all other required documents.

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They said proof of yellow fever vaccination is mandatory for entry into yellow fever endemic countries. Therefore, international travellers should complete the required vaccination formalities at least two weeks before their scheduled journey and should not wait until the last moment.

The officials appealed to residents to be cautious of unauthorised hospitals offering yellow fever vaccination or certificates. They stressed that vaccination and certification should be obtained only from officially authorised centres.

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Yellow fever is a viral disease transmitted by infected mosquitoes. It can cause serious illness and, in severe cases, may be life-threatening. Vaccination provides effective protection against the disease and is particularly important for travellers visiting countries where yellow fever is prevalent.