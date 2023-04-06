GGDSD College holds 'Virasat 23'

Goswami Ganesh Dutta SD College, Sector 32, organised its annual cultural extravaganza, “Virasat 23”. The vibrant festivities, which started with a welcome address by Principal Ajay Sharma, continued all day long. The fest concluded with the announcement of the winners of the modelling competition. Kartikey and Rishu were declared Mr and Ms Virasat, respectively, while Videh and Khushi Thakur were titled Mr and Ms Proficient, respectively. Anish and Shivangi bagged the title for “Khush Poshak”. Punjabi movie stars Dilpreet Dhillon, Neeru Bajwa, Kulwinder Billa and Jass Bajwa also attended the event.

National workshop organised

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, organised a national workshop on creative writing. It provided a platform to students to learn from experts and hone their writing skills. The workshop included comprehensive and informative sessions by three academics. Each session included an interactive session where students’ queries were answered by the resource persons.

Data Journalism and Verification

A special lecture was organised at the School of Communication Studies on “Data Journalism and Verification”. Prof Umesh Arya, from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar, was the resource person. He discussed various aspects of digital tools available to journalists for newsgathering and verification. Dr Bhavneet Bhatti, Chairperson, said April 2 was observed as the International Fact Checking Day and this lecture marked the significance of fact checking and data journalism in today’s age.

British Council team visits PU

A delegation from the British Council, comprising Dr Michael Houlgate, Megha Sharma and Deepika Baruah visited Panjab University to discuss potential partnership and international collaborations in higher education. The focus was on understanding the priorities of Panjab University and exploring opportunities for collaboration. During the visit, the delegation met Prof Renu Vig, Vice-Chancellor, Prof Rumina Sethi, Dean of University Instructions; Prof Harsh Nayyar, Director, Research and Development Cell, and other officials.

Lecture by Dept of Mathematics

The Department of Mathematics, in collaboration with UGC-Human Resource Development Centre, celebrated the 75th year of Indian Independence by organising a lecture on “The Imperishable Seed: How Hindu Mathematics Changed the World and Why this History was erased”. Dr Bhaskar Kamble, who is an author and data scientist from Berlin, Germany, highlighted the role of Indian scientists and scientific institutions in pre-independence India.