GGDSD College shine in karate meet

Chandigarh, December 25

GGDSD College, Sector 32, won the Panjab University Inter-College Karate Championship for men. The team won the overall championship by 21 points, followed by AS College, Khanna, in second place with 16.5 points, while PURC, Hoshiarpur, secured the third spot with six points.

Government College, Hoshiarpur, won the championship for women. The team claimed the overall championship with 9.5 points, followed by GGDSD College in second place with 9.5 points, while the Panjab University team secured third place with eight points.

