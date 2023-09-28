GGDSD emerge tennis champs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: GGDSD College, Sector 32, won the Panjab University Inter College Tennis (women) Championship for the session 2023–24. The Panjab University Campus team claimed the second position, while DAV College, Sector 10, finished third. TNS

UTCA prez attends BCCI meeting

Chandigarh: UT Cricket Association (UTCA) President Sanjay Tandon attended the 92nd annual general meeting (AGM) of the BCCI in Goa. Tandon expressed gratitude to the BCCI Secretary for providing field equipment. He also urged that UTCA membership be promoted to permanent from associate. The UTCA demanded more budget allocations for the association.

PO flees police custody, nabbed

Chandigarh: A proclaimed offender, Ajay Kumar, who fled from police custody at the GMCH-32 on Tuesday, was caught from Kajheri village in Sector 52 on Wednesday. A case under Sections 224, 332 and 353 of the IPC has been registered. TNS

Jail Inmate caught with charas

Chandigarh: A Burail jail inmate, who had returned from a court hearing, was caught while sneaking 14-gm charas into the jail. Amandeep Singh, Additional Jail Superintendent, reported the charas was recovered from Ajit Singh after he returned from a hearing at the District Courts. TNS

