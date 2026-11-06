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Home / Chandigarh / GGDSD, SGGS top Panjab University athletics meet

GGDSD, SGGS top Panjab University athletics meet

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:57 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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GGDSD College, Sector 32, and SGGS College, Sector 26, won the women’s and men’s overall titles, respectively, at the Panjab University Annual Athletics Meet held at the Sector 7 Sports Complex.

In the women’s A Division, GGDSD College topped with 1,800 points, followed by MCH DAV College, Sector 36 (1,275). In the men’s section, SGGS College secured the title with 2,212.5 points, followed by GGDSD College (1,850) and DAV College, Sector 10 (450). Kajal and Harmandeep Singh of SGGS College were adjudged the best athletes in the women’s and men’s categories with 1,022 and 1,080 points, respectively.

In the C Division, SDS College of Education, Lopon, won the women’s title with 675 points, while Government College of Education, topped the men’s section with 800 points. Inderpreet Kaur of SDS College (526) and Nitin Thakur of Government College of Yoga (689) were named best athletes.

In the men’s hammer throw, Amit Pundir won gold with 61.30m, while Haqikat K Grewal claimed the women’s title with a new meet record of 56.77m. Yash Raj won the men’s half-marathon in 1:06.35, while Moni topped the women’s event in 1:27.31.

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Kajal won the women’s 800m in 2:16.72s, while Harmandeep of SGGS College claimed the men’s long jump (7.36m) and 200m (21.19s) titles. Aryan and Pankaj Pal shared the men’s 110m hurdles gold in 14.30s.

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