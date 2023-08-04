Ghaggar floods: Girdawari to be over by Aug 15 in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, August 3

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain today visited the flood-affected Tiwana village and nearby areas to inspect the ongoing assessment of loss and repair of embankment and roads.

“The Ghaggar catchment area in Dera Bassi has suffered a major loss due to silt and change of river course,” she said. The assessment work would be completed by August 15 in order to disburse the compensation in time.

The visit aimed at lending an ear to people who lost their crops, constructions and other infrastructure to floods. Jain assured farmers and other residents of taking immediate action to restore the breached course of the river from Tiwana. She directed the Executive Engineer (Drainage) to take appropriate action with immediate effect.

A central team is expected to visit the area next week.

On a demand of temporary mining permits to clear the silted fields, she said the district administration was already working on it.

The departments of revenue, soil conservation, agriculture and drainage had been directed to work in tandem to record the exact loss suffered by people due to floods.

