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Home / Chandigarh / Ghaggar level rises above danger mark near Mubarikpur in Mohali

Ghaggar level rises above danger mark near Mubarikpur in Mohali

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:45 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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The shut Mubarikpur causeway in Mohali.
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The water level in the Ghaggar near Mubarikpur rose above the danger mark due to continuous rainfall.

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Due to a sudden increase in the flow of water, the river started flowing over the Mubarikpur causeway, which was shut down.

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Commuters travelling from Dera Bassi to Dhakoli had to take long detours.

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People living in slums situated along the Ghaggar were evacuated as water entered the area, forcing them to move to safer locations with their belongings. The Mubarikpur railway underpass was flooded with water.

Local residents said the authorities had spent Rs 1.66 crore on the repair of the underpass to eliminate the waterlogging problem.

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Several vehicles, including cars and two-wheelers, were found submerged in water. Many commuters, fearing for their own safety and that of their families, had to take longer routes to reach their destinations.

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