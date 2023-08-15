 Ghaggar river in spate again : The Tribune India

Ghaggar river in spate again

Causeway damaged, Dhakoli-Mubarikpur connectivity snapped

Damaged Mubarikpur-Dhakoli causeway at Dera Bassi on Monday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL



Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 14

After overnight rain in the hills, the Ghaggar river is in spate, flowing almost 8 ft above the danger mark at the Bhankharpur point.

Officials concerned said the level subsided in the evening and the river was flowing steadily at 6 ft. Heavy rain again damaged the Mubarikpur causeway, snapping the connectivity on the Dhakoli-Mubarikpur road today. It had suffered a partial damage during the flood-like situation on July 9-10. However, the damaged causeway was being used by two-wheeler riders to travel between Dhakoli and Dera Bassi.

Motorists will have to take a detour through the National Highway to reach their destinations.

Local residents said people living in shanties near the river had vacated their dwellings as the water level rose.

Water entered fields of Khajur Mandi, Sadhopur and Alamgir villages.

Dera Bassi SDM Himanshu Gupta said, “The existing embankment, measuring 1,200 ft, which was reconstructed, has not suffered any damage. Water is flowing through the damaged embankments into Alamgir and Khajur Mandi areas. People living in low-lying areas have been alerted but evacuation is not required. The forecast for tomorrow is favourable and we hope that the Ghaggar level will come down by tomorrow evening.”

The areas of Alamgir, Khajur Mandi, Tiwana, Dehrr, Amlala, Sadhapur and Sarsini had suffered massive losses due to floods this rainy season.

#Mohali

