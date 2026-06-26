Gharuan set to be developed as industrial, commercial zone

The Directorate of Town and Country Planning, Punjab, is set to amend the regional plan of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) so as to introduce industrial and commercial activities in the Gharuan area and across nearly 3,000 acres of land in 16 surrounding villages on the pattern of other urban settlements in the district.

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According to the draft land use plan, Gharuan, Mamupur, Sakrulapur, Barauli, Hasanpur, Roorkee Pukhta, Simbal Majra and Peer Suhana have been proposed to be designated as residential zones, and Machhipur, Thedi, Sil Kapda, Batta, Bibipur, Roda, Bajheri, Mahmudpur and Sotal villages as agricultural zones. Government land in Sil and Gadanga villages is proposed to be designated as an industrial zone.

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Officials said Gharuan, currently a Nagar Panchayat, was facing tremendous pressure of development due to its proximity to Kharar.

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Auction on July 13 The Department of Rural Development and Panchayats is set to auction 43 kanals and 3 marlas of village common land in Derri village on July 13. The reserve price has been fixed at Rs 39.24 crore per acre. The auction will be conducted at the District Administrative Complex, Sector 76.

At present, it is designated as rural and agriculture zone, where only agricultural and a few other activities are permitted. The government aims to open the Gharuan area for industrial as well as commercial ventures just like the six urban settlements — SAS Nagar, New Chandigarh, Banur, Zirakpur, Dera Bassi and Kharar — whose master plans and land use plans were already notified.

Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company and the Department of Town and Country Planning have prepared the draft land use plan and have now invited objections and suggestions from the public under Section 63(1) of The Punjab Regional and Town Planning and Development Act 1995.

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In another development, suggestions and objections have been invited to make amendments to the Mohali Master Plan so as to bring around 54 acres at Manauli village, currently an institutional zone, under industrial and warehouse zone. The move is aimed at freeing up valuable land for other uses as it is not suited for the intended use in present form, sources said.

Officials reasoned that nearby Sectors 81 and 83 already have sizeable institutional zones where major institutes such as IISER and ISB have already been established. Besides, IT City, Sector 82 Alpha, is being developed by GMADA where land has also been allotted for institutions, universities and hospitals.