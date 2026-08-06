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Home / Chandigarh / Gharuan university student booked for rape on job pretext

Gharuan university student booked for rape on job pretext

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, Updated At : 01:53 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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A student of a private university in Gharuan has been booked for allegedly raping an MSc student at the university on the pretext of helping her in getting a job.

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The suspect was identified as Bhiwani native Mohit Kumar Yadav.

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In her complaint, the victim stated that Yadav allegedly sent her intimate videos to her father and brother and threatened her of dire consequences if she reported the matter to anyone.

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The victim, who lives as a paying guest in Gharuan, stated that she came in contact with the suspect at the university in October last year. Yadav told her that he owned MK Apps Private Limited in Noida and that she would not face any difficulty in finding a job in the future. The victim alleged that later, he took her to a hotel and developed physical relations with her. He also allegedly clicked some photos and videos.

The complainant alleged that the suspect also forced her to send him her private videos on the pretext of marrying her. When she refused, the suspect started beating her up and threatening her of leaking her intimate videos on social media, she alleged.

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The victim also mentioned in her complaint that when she “tried to make a complaint on the cybercrime cell, the phone number did not work. On approaching the women’s helpline number, she was told that this may take some time. Following this, she registered her complaint through ‘112’.”

A case has been registered against the suspect under Sections 64 and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Kharar police post.

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