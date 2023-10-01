Gian Jyoti Global, Mohali

Students attended a career awareness workshop conducted by experts from Sri Chaitanya Group and gained insight into a plethora of career options available after class 10. The session proved to be extremely impactful in helping students make up their mind about the best choice of stream according to their interest.

Satluj Public School, Panchkula

The school held an enlightening assembly to mark Gandhi Jayanti. A special speech with Gandhian quotes and messages brought the gathering to understand more about the iconic leader. Students paid their respects to the great leader, whose message of humility and simplicity still resonates.

PML SD Public School, Chandigarh

Students of classes 6 to 10 embarked on an extraordinary cinematic adventure within the metaverse. Equipped with virtual reality (VR) headsets, these students were transported into an immersive digital world where they experienced a thought-provoking metaverse-themed movie. The cinematic experience combined the power of storytelling with cutting-edge VR technology, providing students with an unforgettable educational journey.

St Soldier Int’l, Chandigarh

Shelly Chandel, a class 10 student of the school, has won a coveted spot to represent Chandigarh at the national science seminar organised by the National Council of Science Museums, Ministry of Culture, Government of India. The event will be held on October 12 at the National Science Centre, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Mount Carmel, Chandigarh

With the spirit of adventure and resilience, the school organised a one-day adventure camp for students of Classes 3 to 5. The camp included fun-filled activities like zip line, hop scotch, mine field, commando crawl, commando net, hamster wheel, tug of war, Burma bridge, hippity hop, body zorb, magical maze, etc.

Shishu Niketan, Sec 22-D, Chd

The school organised a capacity building programme on cyber safety and security in collaboration with the CBSE COE, Chandigarh. A total of 56 candidates participated in the interactive workshop. The resource persons were former Principal Manjeet Jauhar and Achint Kaur, HOD, Computer.

