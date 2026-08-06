Gill elected head of aided college teachers’ body

Gurcharan Singh Gill of Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, has been elected the new president of the Chandigarh Aided College Teachers’ Association (CACTA).

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The CACTA executive body was elected unopposed on Wednesday for a two-year term from August 2026 to July 2028.

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Surinder Kaur of Dev Samaj College for Women, Sector 45, and Sumit Goklaney of DAV College, Sector 10, were elected as vice-presidents and Komil Tyagi of MCM DAV College for Women, Sector 36, as general secretary.

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Savneet Kaur of Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26, was elected as joint secretary; Sukhraj Singh of Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, as finance secretary; Rinkey Priya Bali of GGDSD College, Sector 32, as auditor; and Parminder Singh of Dev Samaj College for Women, Sector 45, as public relations officer.