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Home / Chandigarh / Gill elected head of aided college teachers’ body

Gill elected head of aided college teachers’ body

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Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:30 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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Gurcharan Singh Gill of Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, has been elected the new president of the Chandigarh Aided College Teachers’ Association (CACTA).

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The CACTA executive body was elected unopposed on Wednesday for a two-year term from August 2026 to July 2028.

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Surinder Kaur of Dev Samaj College for Women, Sector 45, and Sumit Goklaney of DAV College, Sector 10, were elected as vice-presidents and Komil Tyagi of MCM DAV College for Women, Sector 36, as general secretary.

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Savneet Kaur of Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26, was elected as joint secretary; Sukhraj Singh of Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, as finance secretary; Rinkey Priya Bali of GGDSD College, Sector 32, as auditor; and Parminder Singh of Dev Samaj College for Women, Sector 45, as public relations officer.

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