Girl abducted since March 30 rescued, 2 held

Chandigarh, April 10

A minor girl, missing from Bapu Dham colony in Sector 26 since March 30, was rescued from Banihal in Jammu & Kashmir. The police arrested accused Rinku and his aunt on the charges of kidnapping and criminal conspiracy.

From field efforts as well as with the help of technical support, a large scale efforts were made to trace the missing girl. CCTV camera footage of different locations were scrutinised in Chandigarh and Panchkula and Zirakpur and several persons were questioned.

As per information collected, it was found that the girl reached Banihal. So, a team was dispatched to Jammu and Kashmir, from where the girl was rescued and brought to Chandigarh.

