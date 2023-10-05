Girl among 8 booked for rioting

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 4

Eight persons, including a girl, have been booked for rioting following a mishap that took place on September 12.

The girl’s car had hit the four-wheeler of a Sector 11, Panchkula, resident on Airport Road.

Complainant Naveen Sharma stated that a speeding car hit his BMW when he was going back to Panchkula from Sunny Enclave around 5:30 am. The car sped away after the accident.

When he went a little ahead, the female driver, who hailed from Mandi Gobindgarh, along with seven-eight youths in two SUVs blocked his way and vandalised his car with baseball bat. The suspects attacked him and snatched his mobile phone, the complainant alleged.

A case has been registered at the Balongi police station.

