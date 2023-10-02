Girl dies of suspected dengue

Mohali, October 1
A 16-year-old girl, Khushi, has died of suspected dengue at Dadpur Mohalla in Dera Bassi.
The girl, who had reported some dengue-like symptoms, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital when her condition deteriorated. She was shifted to the GMCH-32 on September 27, where she died.
Health officials said they had no information about the death of a girl. Doctors at the hospital said they had witnessed an uptick in the number of suspected dengue cases over the past few days.
