Home / Chandigarh / Girl drugs brick-kiln owner, flees with gold worth Rs 12 lakh

Girl drugs brick-kiln owner, flees with gold worth Rs 12 lakh

Victim contacted her through dating app

Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 03:15 AM Dec 22, 2025 IST
Photo for representation. File
The police have booked a girl, Aditi, alias Navdeep, and her accomplice for allegedly duping a 32-year-old man, Ankit Jaggi, a resident of Ropar, of his gold ornaments worth Rs 12 lakh and Rs 70,000 cash after drugging him.

The complainant reported that he was the owner of a brick-kiln, and came in contact the girl through a dating app. He fixed a meeting with her on December 13 around 10:30 pm near the Jubilee Walk shopping mall in Sector 70. While having coffee in his car, the girl asked him to get a cigarette. While he was out to get a cigarette, she mixed something in his coffee.

As planned, they booked a room in Hotel Gill Lodge. After I lost consciousness in the room, the girl took away 6.5-tola gold chain, 5.5-tola gold bracelet and 5-gm ring he was wearing. She took him to the car and fled the scene in a white-coloured Punjab registration car along with a boy.

The complainant stated that they checked in around 12:30 am and the girl robbed him at the hotel room within just 10 minutes. “I was in a semiconscious state till 4:30 am. When I fully regained senses, I informed the Kharar police and got admitted to the Phase-6 Civil Hospital, Mohali,” said the victim.

A case has been registered against the suspects for causing hurt by administering intoxicating substances with intent to commit another offence, extortion combined with violence and criminal conspiracy, at the Mataur police station on December 19.

