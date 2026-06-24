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Home / Chandigarh / Girl gets stuck in Kaushalya Dam swamp, rescued

Girl gets stuck in Kaushalya Dam swamp, rescued

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Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 01:56 AM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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A video grab of the 12-year-old girl stuck in the Kaushalya Dam’s reservoir bed in Panchkula.
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A 12-year-old girl got stuck in mud on the Kaushalya Dam’s reservoir bed today. She had remained stuck there for hours, but local residents and dam staff rescued her in time.

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One of the residents said the girl, from a migrant family living nearby, had gone to catch fish in the swampy area. As soon as the girl reached a pit, she sank waist deep in the mud.

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Dam employees and local residents rescued the girl after a lot of effort. She suffered no serious injury, they said. With the reservoir bed getting dry up due to the prevailing heat, many swamps have been formed on the reservoir bed.

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