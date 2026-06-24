Girl gets stuck in Kaushalya Dam swamp, rescued

A 12-year-old girl got stuck in mud on the Kaushalya Dam’s reservoir bed today. She had remained stuck there for hours, but local residents and dam staff rescued her in time.

Advertisement

One of the residents said the girl, from a migrant family living nearby, had gone to catch fish in the swampy area. As soon as the girl reached a pit, she sank waist deep in the mud.

Advertisement

Dam employees and local residents rescued the girl after a lot of effort. She suffered no serious injury, they said. With the reservoir bed getting dry up due to the prevailing heat, many swamps have been formed on the reservoir bed.