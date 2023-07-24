Girl hangs self, blames youth in suicide note

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 23

A 17-year-old girl reportedly hanged herself at her house in Sector 40. She left a suicide note in which she has blamed her friend, who is from a particular community, for her extreme step. She was found hanging in her room by her parents.

Sources said the victim was rushed to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where the doctors declared her dead on arrival. The girl, in her suicide note, has stated that her friend used to beat her up and threaten her that he would leave her. The victim has named three girls in the suicide note, said the sources. The wallpaper of the victim’s mobile phone has the pictures of both the girl and her friend.

The victim’s family handed over the suicide note to the police. The girl was pursuing a lab technician’s course from a local college.

The Sector 39 police have started inquest proceedings into the matter.

Maloya incident

A boy had hanged himself at his house in Maloya on Saturday. His autopsy was conducted on Sunday and the body handed over to the family. Sources said the victim left a suicide note in which he mentioned nobody was responsible for his extreme step. He was a student at a government school in Chandigarh.