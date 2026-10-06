Girl ‘harassed’ in Sector 15 market, video sparks outrage

A Panjab University student was allegedly harassed by a group of men in the Sector 15 here last night.

A purported video of the incident has surfaced online, sparking outrage.

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In the video, the woman can be seen questioning the men, who locals alleged passed inappropriate comments, making explicit gestures, and threatening her. One of the men can be heard shouting, “Should I come out of the car?” When she challenged them to repeat their behaviour and began recording the ordeal on her mobile phone, they argued with her before fleeing the spot.

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Onlookers alleged that the men were under the influence of alcohol and, according to individuals close to the victim, had also attempted to touch her inappropriately. Passers-by further claimed that the same group targeted two other women in the market area later that night.

The clip has triggered heated online discussions regarding women’s safety in the Sector 15 market, a major hub heavily frequented by female students from nearby Panjab University and government colleges in Sector 11.