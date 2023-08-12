Girl held on charge of father’s murder in Chandigarh's Kishangarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 11

A 19-year-old girl has been arrested for her father’s murder. The police said they had received information from the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, Sumai Lala, a resident of Kishangarh, was brought dead to the hospital by his family on August 9. A police team reached the hospital and found that the victim had an injury mark in the chest.

The police said the autopsy was conducted and the doctors were of the opinion that the victim died due to the injury inflicted with a sharp weapon. Subsequently, a murder case was registered at the IT Park police station.

The body was handed over to the kin. After the cremation, the police nabbed the victim’s daughter, Asha. Sources said the girl stabbed her father with a knife. They said the victim used to quarrel with his family, especially his daughter, which is suspected to be the reason behind the murder.