Girl jumps off Sector 42 college building, dies

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 26

A 19-year-old girl, a student of BA-I at Government College for Girls, Sector 42, reportedly jumped to death from the fourth floor of the college building this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Ishita Rao, a resident of Sunny Enclave, Kharar. No suicide note has been found on her. Her mother had dropped her at the college half an hour ago.

Narinder Pal, security guard at the college, noticed the girl on the fourth floor and ran towards her. But before he could reach her, the girl jumped off the building.

At least two college girls reportedly witnessed the incident. The college authorities informed the police. The badly injured student was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The police said the teenager was mentally distressed and was on medication. The body has been kept at the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, for a post-mortem. The Sector 36 police were investigating the matter. — TNS

24-year-old himachal woman hangs self

Mohali: A 24-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in a rented accommodation at Phase 4 here on Wednesday. Sulagna, a native of HP, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her room. The incident came to light when a food delivery boy failed to get reply at the door. Sulagna was living with her sister and worked at a private firm. She was stated to be depressed as both her parents had died within a year. The Phase 1 police shifted the body to the mortuary of the Civil Hospital, Phase 6.

