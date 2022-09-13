Girls made to serve snacks

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, September 12

The inaugural day of the district-level Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan at the Multi-purpose hall in Sector 78 here was mired in controversy with teenage girls and sportspersons made to serve tea and snacks to guests, including Cabinet Minister Anmol Gagan Maan, Sports Minister Gurmeet Meet Hayer, Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Randhawa and Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar.

Girls in sports kits were seen servings almonds, cakes and biscuits to the dignitaries in the red carpet area. Some girls were carrying cartons of food items to the venue, said an eyewitness.

The management of the district level games was left in the hands of children as the sportspersons and coaches themselves demarcated the boundaries with lime powder.

“It is really shameful to depute sportspersons, girls of impressionable age to do menial jobs at a public event. The administration has an army of waiters and messengers who could have done the job,” said Baljit Singh, a Mohali-based social activist.

District Sports Officer Gurdeep Kaur said, “We did not pressure any child to serve snacks. There was no such intention. May be, the NSS volunteers pitched in to help the staff. The games are being held to promote sportspersons only.”