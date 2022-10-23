Girls to be feted on Girl Child Day

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 22

The Haryana Women and Child Development Department has invited applications from girls who have excelled in various fields. They will be honoured at a state-level programme on National Girl Child Day on January 23. Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik said girls having done commendable work in the fields of sports, education, social work, tree plantation, bravery and media could send in their applications by November 3 to the department’s e-mail ID, srcwharyana@gmail.com.