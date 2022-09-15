Give three months to frame policy, Ministry of Home Affairs urges apex court

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, September 14

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought three months’ time from the Supreme Court to frame a policy on conversion of leasehold industrial and commercial plots to freehold in the city.

8,072 Total sites 6,621 Commercial 1,451 Industrial

“As the issue involves an important matter of policy, which requires a thorough, detailed and careful consideration and extensive consultation with stakeholders concerned, it is requested to grant three months’ time to examine the proposal received from the Chandigarh Administration,” stated the MHA in a fresh affidavit submitted in the Supreme Court today.

In an action taken report submitted by the UT Administration on the observations made by the apex court in its order on August 29 on the conversion policy, it was stated the administration had sent a letter dated April 13, 2021, to the MHA seeking in-principle approval for leasehold to freehold conversion of industrial and commercial properties.

In compliance of the order of the Supreme Court dated July 18, 2022, a meeting was held on August 8 between the UT Adviser and Joint Secretary (UT), MHA, to decide the issue of conversion of industrial and commercial properties. Following this, the MHA had sought detailed proposal from the UT Administration on August 8, stated the UT in the action taken report.

The UT Administration with the approval of the UT Administrator sent point-wise information to the MHA on August 20 and it was followed by subsequent meetings on September 5 and 9.

During the meetings held on September 5 and 9, the MHA informed the UT Administration the letters sent by the administration on April 13, 2021, and August 20, 2022, did not contain a comprehensive and detailed proposal or a draft scheme for conversion of industrial or commercial property from leasehold to freehold. As the issue involved an important matter of policy, an appropriate policy decision could be taken in consultation with the stakeholders concerned only after receiving a detailed proposal or draft scheme from the Chandigarh Administration.

In continuation of the reply sent to the MHA on August 20, the administration had sent a detailed proposal to the MHA for converting leasehold property to freehold (commercial/industrial) on September 13. “This being a major policy decision, the matter is being considered by the MHA as per the established legal procedure and in consultation with all stakeholders concerned,” submitted the UT.

“In view of the submissions made by the UT, the action taken report may kindly be considered and accepted,” submitted the MHA and requested the apex court to exempt personal appearance of Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla as the necessary action was being taken by the MHA and Chandigarh Administration in a time-bound manner.

