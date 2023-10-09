Gladiators, Captain’s 18, Partee Panthers move ahead in Chandigarh Golf League

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 8

Captain’s 18, Homeland Chandigarh Gladiators and Partee Panthers won their respective matches to move into the knockout stage of the Chandigarh Golf League currently underway at Chandigarh Golf Club here. Golf Masters and Sultans of Swing halved their match as they also gained a few places on the leader board.

League leaders Gladiators managed a tight 4-3 win against the Sleepy Owl Chargers. Gladiators skipper Saurabh Singh Mangat managed to take 1-Up win, while Col AS Bajwa managed to hold Shiraz Monga to a half in their game. Amrik Randhawa and Hargurpreet Singh put some daylight between the teams as they won 5&4 and Himmat Sandhu and Dalbir Singh Randhawa confirming the fourth point with 4&3 win for the Gladiators.

Captain’s 18 defeated Signature by KLV 5-2. Rahul Aggarwal won the first singles game, while Padamjit Sandhu and KLV’s Divanshu Nayyar played out a half. Bhupinder Singh Mundh and Ramanjeet Singh won 3&2, while YS Bains and Capt MS Bedi won 2&1. Panthers managed to hand The Mulligans their first defeat as they scored 4.5-2.5.

Bhavkaran Singh and Pratap Atwal won their singles’ games, followed by Saahir Singh and Kewal Virk combining to score another point for the Panthers. Sahil Sahgal and Atul Sehgal combined to ensure their team got the majority points as The Mulligans won two four-ball games and halved one for a respectable finish.

Golf Masters were pegged back by the Sultans. The Masters were going strong in the four-ball games but Tarun Lehal won his singles 7&5 and Sidhant Jain managed to somehow half his game against Amandeep Bath at the very end.