Glasses of two dozen cars smashed in Mani Majra

Chandigarh, October 14

Unidentified miscreants smashed windowpanes of around 25 vehicles at Subhash Nagar, Mani Majra, on the intervening night of October 13 and 14. The incident took place barely 200 metres from the police station.

All vehicles, including SUVs and sedans, were parked in a ground. Glasses were smashed with stones, which were found lying inside vehicles. The police were informed, following which an investigation was initiated. A local resident said he had parked his car around 2 am and there was of sign of vandalism then. One of the car owners, Naresh Rana, said the miscreants smashed windshields and all windowpanes of several cars.

“It is really shocking to see miscreants smash glasses of so many cars. This has exposed lawlessness prevailing in the area,” he said.

Charanjit Singh, a car owner, said the incident took place around 3 am. “We learnt about it in the morning only,” he said. No CCTV cameras were installed at the scene of the incident. Residents asserted the police should intensify patrolling in the area and UT Administration install CCTV cameras to deter antisocial elements from carrying out such acts.

The police have registered a case against unidentified suspects at the Mani Majra police station. — TNS

Recent incident

Unidentified miscreants had smashed windowpanes of seven vehicles at a Sector 25 colony on the intervening night of September 26 and 27. The suspects have not been identified so far.