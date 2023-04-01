Chandigarh: Glitch in software, traffic appointments rescheduled

Chandigarh, March 31
Due to a technical glitch in the software, appointments made on holidays i.e. March 30, April 4, 7 and 14 for work related to new registration of vehicles, registration of other state vehicles and regular driving test at the Children Traffic Park, Sector 23, Chandigarh, have been rescheduled.
“The applicants who have booked appointments for below mentioned dates can visit the RLA office in Sector 17 and Children Traffic Park in Sector 23 as per fresh schedule so as to avoid inconvenience,” said an official.
Applicants who had appointments for March 30 and whose names start with alphabets “M” to “Z” can visit respective facilities on April 3.
Those with appointments for April 4 and whose names start with “A” to “K” will now have an appointment for April 5 (Wednesday) and those from “M” to “Z” for April 6.
Applicants who had appointments for April 7 and whose names start with alphabet “A” to “K” will have a fresh appointment for April 10 and those from “M” to “Z” for April 11.
Applicants who had appointments for April 14 and whose names start with alphabet “A” to “K” will now have an appointment for April 17 and those with “M” to “Z” for April 18.
