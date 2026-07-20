GMADA announces awards for 8 villages in Mohali for next phase of Aerotropolis

Amid intense protests by landowners and police action, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) on Monday announced awards for the acquisition of 3,522.98 acres of land, amounting to over Rs 23,457.74 crore, in eight villages of Mohali for the next phase of the Aerotropolis project.

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The compensation for landowners ranges from Rs 6.29 crore to Rs 8.29 crore per acre, depending on the village.

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Landowners in Matran village will receive the highest compensation at Rs 8.29 crore per acre, followed by Bakarpur (Rs 8.22 crore), Siaun (Rs 7.33 crore), Bari (Rs 7.19 crore) and Patton (Rs 7.07 crore). Landowners in Kurdi, Chhat and Kishanpura will receive uniform compensation of Rs 6.29 crore per acre.

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Officials said the largest area of land—1,395.90 acres—will be acquired in Kurdi village, where compensation amounting to Rs 8,778 crore has been fixed.

In Patton village, compensation of Rs 2,940 crore has been fixed for 416.01 acres of land. Similarly, Rs 2,972 crore has been fixed for 405.76 acres in Siaun, Rs 2,701 crore for 375.78 acres in Bari, Rs 496 crore for 59.89 acres in Matran, Rs 422 crore for 51.33 acres in Bakarpur, and Rs 4,751 crore for a total of 755.57 acres in Chhat and Kishanpura.

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Farmers’ union leaders, including Puadh Pradhan Makhan Singh Gige Majra, Kamaljit Singh Kamma Barahi and Gurmeet Singh Gige Majra, criticised the compensation package.

“The award announced is very low. GMADA sells the land for Rs 40 crore per acre after acquiring it from us but is throwing us crumbs. We completely oppose this move,” they said.