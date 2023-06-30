GMADA chief inspects project on auction eve

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 29

A day before the launch of a scheme for allotment of 550 flats at Purab Premium Apartments in Sector 88 here, GMADA chief administrator Rajiv Kumar Gupta today conducted a surprise inspection of the project.

The purpose of the visit was to check if the amenities provisioned in the project were totally operational, stated Gupta. “Minor gaps have been detected at some places. The engineering wing has been asked to plug them,” he said.

Gupta directed the engineering wing officials to make operational the swimming pool at the earliest, while simultaneously completing the formalities to depute coaches and life guards at the pool.

After surveying the project, the chief administrator asked the engineer concerned to install signages at appropriate places to make it easier for the visitors to locate the amenities and other provisions.

GMADA is launching the scheme for allotment of 130 type-I, 200 type-II and 220 type-III apartments in the Sector 88 project with each unit priced at Rs 54 lakh, Rs 80 lakh and Rs 1.01 crore, respectively. The scheme would start tomorrow and conclude on July 31.

RWA to take over maintenance

GMADA has notified that the work of maintenance of Purab Premium Apartments is being handed over to the Residents Welfare Association (RWA). The allottees are required to deposit the maintenance amount due up to June 30 with GMADA. The allottees would have to deposit the maintenance fee after July 1 in the bank account of the RWA.